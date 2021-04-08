The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 453,315 shares.The stock last traded at $31.67 and had previously closed at $31.53.

Several research firms recently commented on CHEF. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

