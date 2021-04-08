The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.67. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 48,619 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

