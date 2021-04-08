The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.33% of The Ensign Group worth $132,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

