The Force Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.17 or 0.00392008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

