The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 7.4%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75. 89,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,100,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $704.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

