The GEO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,719 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 642% compared to the average volume of 2,657 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,646,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

