The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.
NYSE GS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.78. 40,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,186. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
