The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.

NYSE GS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.78. 40,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,186. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

