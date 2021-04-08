The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €46.76 ($55.01). 1,666,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €43.99 and a 200 day moving average of €41.40. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

