The Graph Price Tops $1.76 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. The Graph has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $162.87 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030236 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

