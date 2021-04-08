The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $116,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

