The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.