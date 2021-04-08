The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of The Hershey worth $87,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

