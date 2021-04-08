The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 294.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 457,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

Shares of HD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.13. 35,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.54 and a 52 week high of $315.94. The company has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

