The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Shares Down 3.2%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. 80,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 60,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

