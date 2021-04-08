The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.96 billion and the highest is $6.40 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 60.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 375,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 91,904 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -101.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.