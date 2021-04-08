The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.34. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,820. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

