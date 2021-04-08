The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 2,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.