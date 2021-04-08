The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $14.65. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 22,395 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.