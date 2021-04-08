The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Canandaigua National Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $137.33. 65,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The company has a market capitalization of $338.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

