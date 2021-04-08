The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.96. 104,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $337.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

