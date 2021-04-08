The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of LON SGE traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Thursday, hitting GBX 655 ($8.56). The company had a trading volume of 3,422,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 621.03.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

