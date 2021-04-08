The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,411. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.