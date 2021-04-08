The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGPYY. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 21,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411. The Sage Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

