The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $468.76 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $468.76 million and approximately $168.35 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137333 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

