The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.47-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

SMG stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.16. 323,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

