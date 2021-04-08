The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.463-4.628 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 325,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

