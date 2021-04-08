The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 215,157 shares.The stock last traded at $37.96 and had previously closed at $38.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.