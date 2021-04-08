The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of The Timken worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

