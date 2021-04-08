The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 71,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 179,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 156,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

