The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.84. 32,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

