The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

