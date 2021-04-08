The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $903.52

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 903.52 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,155 ($15.09). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,145 ($14.96), with a volume of 19,027 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £524.44 million and a PE ratio of -98.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,074.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 903.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

