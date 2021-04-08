The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.44. 228,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.