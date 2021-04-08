The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.44. The company had a trading volume of 228,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

