The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $186.31. 122,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

