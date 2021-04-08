The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.68. 221,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average is $162.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

