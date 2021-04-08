The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Western Union by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period.

The Western Union stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.84.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

