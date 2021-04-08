The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,072 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Western Union worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The Western Union by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Western Union by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares during the period.

WU stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

