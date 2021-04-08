THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $21.04 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $890,426.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

