TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,869,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.29% of TherapeuticsMD worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,432 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

TXMD stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

