Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,010 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Theravance Biopharma worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

