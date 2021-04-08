ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 4.1%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.78. 428,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,399,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

