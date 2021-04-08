Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.24 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $80.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00054214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00311426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

