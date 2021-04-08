THETA Reaches One Day Volume of $619.68 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, THETA has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $13.01 billion and $619.68 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

