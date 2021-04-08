Thilo Schroeder Sells 136,436 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 167,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $12,425,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

