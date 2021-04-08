THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.46

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 7246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.63 and a beta of 1.40.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

