Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,159,941 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

