Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 4,691 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

