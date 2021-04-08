THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $9.97 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 15% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $9.97 or 0.00017258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $98.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00262356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00787476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.63 or 0.99669346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00708225 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

