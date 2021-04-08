Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,265.71 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $36,265.71 and approximately $7,444.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.00387492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

